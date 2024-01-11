South Africa

IN PICS | PAC's Mzwanele Nyhontso visits Shembe pilgrimage, endorses Jacob Zuma

11 January 2024 - 17:19 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ebuhle faction leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church Mduduzi 'uNyazi' Shembe speaks to the leadership of the PAC during their visit to eKhanana.
Ebuhle faction leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church Mduduzi 'uNyazi' Shembe speaks to the leadership of the PAC during their visit to eKhanana.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A stream of political parties are visiting one of the leaders of the Nazareth Baptist Church Mduduzi Nyazilwezulu Shembe before the national and provincial elections later this year.

Founded in 1910, members regard founder Shembe as a prophet and it is the second largest indigenous church in the country with more than 12.8-million followers.

On Wednesday, speaking during the Shembe annual pilgrimage to the holy Khenana site in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, where thousands of devotees turned the picturesque mountain into a sea of white, PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso said the party was “seeking blessings”.

PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso (looking at the camera) visited Nazareth Baptist Church leader Mduduzi 'uNyazi' Shembe at eKhanana where thousands of Ebuhleni faction members are gathered for the annual pilgrimage.
PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso (looking at the camera) visited Nazareth Baptist Church leader Mduduzi 'uNyazi' Shembe at eKhanana where thousands of Ebuhleni faction members are gathered for the annual pilgrimage.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Nyhontso, who was accompanied by party members, said: “We want the public to hear our message. We would have freedom if we get power in parliament. We are trying to rebuild the party and want our people to witness the fruits of democracy. We want land back.”

The party was ready to contest the elections, he said. “We are here to ask for prayers and for the leader of the church to give us blessings. This is a traditional church, which resonates with us.”

The party has one seat in the National Assembly.

Nyhontso, who was due to meet former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead later this week, was critical of the ANC and the DA.

“We need a resolute government that will deal with unemployment and corruption. The rise in crime is a result of high unemployment. If we address the problem of land, that would mean we have won the battle.” 

On Zuma’s involvement with the new MK party, Nyhontso said it was a result of the “ill-treatment” he received from the ANC.

“Nobody in his right mind attacks a stalwart of an organisation. Nobody in his revolutionary right mind can insult a former president. The formation of the MK [party] is a good thing.”

A security official runs in front of the car driving Nazareth Baptist Church leader Mduduzi 'uNyazi' Shembe to tell church members to kneel down as their 'god' is passing at eKhanana mountain in Ndwedwe.
A security official runs in front of the car driving Nazareth Baptist Church leader Mduduzi 'uNyazi' Shembe to tell church members to kneel down as their 'god' is passing at eKhanana mountain in Ndwedwe.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Nyhontso said the ANC had brought the MK party formation upon itself and Zuma had been relentless in calling for land to be returned to its rightful owners.

“We have an obligation to support and work with him.”

As the country gears up for the elections, there were plans to work with political parties sharing common ideals of “an African cause”, be they fledgling parties or old stalwarts.

“We will work with everyone except the DA and the Freedom Front Plus,” he said.

Julius Ntuli sell his traditional shields where thousands of the Ebuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church members are gathered for their annual pilgrimage.
Julius Ntuli sell his traditional shields where thousands of the Ebuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church members are gathered for their annual pilgrimage.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

TimesLIVE understands Zuma and KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube also visited the holy site this week.

The annual pilgrimage will end on Sunday.

Women carry grass to use on the floor for sitting during their annual pilgrimage at eKhanana mountain in Ndwedwe.
Women carry grass to use on the floor for sitting during their annual pilgrimage at eKhanana mountain in Ndwedwe.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Nazareth Baptist Church members using a candle and cellphone torches for light during their annual pilgrimage at eKhanana mountain in Ndwedwe.
Nazareth Baptist Church members using a candle and cellphone torches for light during their annual pilgrimage at eKhanana mountain in Ndwedwe.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A man prepares a cow head for cooking where thousands of Ebuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church members are gathered for their annual pilgrimage.
A man prepares a cow head for cooking where thousands of Ebuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church members are gathered for their annual pilgrimage.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former health minister and possible Buthelezi successor turns to Shembe leader to dispel ‘curse’

The Mkhize house had asked for a prayer after numerous Amakhosi from the clan had died in quick succession
News
3 months ago

Ngizwe Mchunu renews attack on Malema as EFF woos KZN voters

Within just six months controversial radio host Ngizwe Mchunu went from hugging and publicly embracing Julius Malema to calling him a “political ...
News
1 day ago

Apemo party president Vikizitha Mlotshwa wards off expulsion, calls for unity ahead of elections

African People Movement president and Okhahlamba mayor Vikizitha Mlotshwa called for party unity ahead of the 2024 general elections after fighting ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Zuma and MK party could be kingmakers in KZN

New political parties established outside the ANC family and factions are in danger of being publicly overshadowed by potential coalitions and ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

WATCH | Jacob Zuma makes surprise appearance at KZN MK Party meeting

Former president Jacob Zuma received a rousing welcome at an Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party event in Verulam, north of Durban, on Tuesday.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Soweto child killing: Mom wandered around asking people to pray for bundle in her arms

The bundle turned out to be the body of her two-year-old daughter, who she now stands accused of stabbing to death and nearly decapitating.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Ngizwe Mchunu renews attack on Malema as EFF woos KZN voters South Africa
  3. Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break South Africa
  4. 48 firms sign up to help Joburg keep traffic lights on during power cuts South Africa
  5. These were South Africa's best selling brands in December as new-car sales end ... news

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...