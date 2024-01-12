South Africa

Cop loads grain into police van at Durban harbour, investigation launched

12 January 2024 - 08:19 By Mfundo Mkhize
An investigation has been opened after a video surfaced showing a police officer getting grain loaded into an official vehicle.
Image: Screengrab

An on-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer caught on video buying grain from a civilian before loading it into a police vehicle is in the soup.

A probe into the personal use of an official vehicle has been initiated.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said preliminary investigations suggest the police member is a sergeant attached to the Durban harbour.

“The SAPS views this incident in a serious light,” she said.

“Members of the public are assured that resources such as state vehicles are to ensure the optimal running and functioning of the service and to service our communities.”

