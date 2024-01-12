South Africa

Three children die after being trapped in hot car in Bolebedu

12 January 2024 - 06:30 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Three children have died after playing in a hot car parked in a yard in Bolebedu.
Three children have died after playing in a hot car parked in a yard in Bolebedu.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

Three children died after they found themselves trapped in a vehicle in the heat in Bolebedu, Tzaneen, this week, said Limpopo police. 

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. Two of the children are siblings while the third child was a neighbour. 

The police said the siblings — a three-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister — left their home to play with their two-year-old neighbour. 

“While playing, they got inside a parked vehicle with all the windows closed,” said Col Malesela Ledwaba. 

“They were later discovered unconscious by a relative who alerted the elders. The three children were taken to the local clinic. Two were declared dead on arrival while the third — the three-year-old boy was transferred to Kgapane hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and [on Thursday] pronounced dead,” Ledwaba said. 

Police have opened inquest dockets and are investigating the deaths. 

Limpopo's police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, called on parents to be vigilant to prevent such incidents from happening.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Baby dies after allegedly being left in hot car for hours in Nelson Mandela Bay

A Nelson Mandela Bay mother faces a charge of culpable homicide after her six-month-old child died while allegedly being locked in a hot car for ...
News
4 weeks ago

'I will always blame myself for toddlers' hot car death,' says mechanic

Mechanic Ernest Phiri blames himself for the deaths of two children in a car he was due to repair on Tuesday afternoon.  "I will always blame myself ...
News
7 years ago

Five young cousins between three and seven years old found dead in freezer

Five children aged between three and seven years old have been found dead inside a freezer. The police in Kakamas have opened an inquest case."The ...
News
7 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Ngizwe Mchunu renews attack on Malema as EFF woos KZN voters South Africa
  3. NSFAS should distribute funds and ditch the tenders — NGO South Africa
  4. 48 firms sign up to help Joburg keep traffic lights on during power cuts South Africa
  5. IN PICS | PAC's Mzwanele Nyhontso visits Shembe pilgrimage, endorses Jacob Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...