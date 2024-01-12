Three children died after they found themselves trapped in a vehicle in the heat in Bolebedu, Tzaneen, this week, said Limpopo police.
The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. Two of the children are siblings while the third child was a neighbour.
The police said the siblings — a three-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister — left their home to play with their two-year-old neighbour.
“While playing, they got inside a parked vehicle with all the windows closed,” said Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“They were later discovered unconscious by a relative who alerted the elders. The three children were taken to the local clinic. Two were declared dead on arrival while the third — the three-year-old boy was transferred to Kgapane hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and [on Thursday] pronounced dead,” Ledwaba said.
Police have opened inquest dockets and are investigating the deaths.
Limpopo's police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, called on parents to be vigilant to prevent such incidents from happening.
TimesLIVE
Three children die after being trapped in hot car in Bolebedu
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
Three children died after they found themselves trapped in a vehicle in the heat in Bolebedu, Tzaneen, this week, said Limpopo police.
The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. Two of the children are siblings while the third child was a neighbour.
The police said the siblings — a three-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister — left their home to play with their two-year-old neighbour.
“While playing, they got inside a parked vehicle with all the windows closed,” said Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“They were later discovered unconscious by a relative who alerted the elders. The three children were taken to the local clinic. Two were declared dead on arrival while the third — the three-year-old boy was transferred to Kgapane hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and [on Thursday] pronounced dead,” Ledwaba said.
Police have opened inquest dockets and are investigating the deaths.
Limpopo's police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, called on parents to be vigilant to prevent such incidents from happening.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Baby dies after allegedly being left in hot car for hours in Nelson Mandela Bay
'I will always blame myself for toddlers' hot car death,' says mechanic
Five young cousins between three and seven years old found dead in freezer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos