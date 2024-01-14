South Africa

Stage 2 on Sunday night thanks to slight improvement but stage 3 will be in place during daylight hours

14 January 2024 - 16:26 By TimesLive
File image
File image
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

South Africans will experience stage 2 load-shedding on Sunday night but stage 3 will be in force from Monday morning.

“Due to the slight improvement in generation performance and the adequate emergency reserves for the week ahead, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented at 4pm today until 5am on Monday instead of stage 3 as communicated earlier. Thereafter, Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday until 05:00 on Thursday,” Eskom said in an afternoon update.

TimesLIVE

