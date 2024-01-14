Two suspects who operated an initiation school in the North West have been arrested after the discovery of human bones by officers looking into the disappearance of two boys reported missing in December.
The suspects, aged 19 and 21, are expected to appear before the Lehurutshe magistrate's court on Monday.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said an investigation was launched after the youths were reported missing at the Motswedi and Lehurutshe police stations last month. The suspects were arrested on Friday at Ntsweletsoku village.
“During the course of the investigations, the police found what appeared to be human bones in plastic in the bushes near Mosweu village.
“Investigations into matter are under way and the police cannot rule out the possibility of linking the accused to other cases including contravention of the Customary Initiation Act of 2021.”
TimesLIVE
Two arrests as police probe possible initiation school murders
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
