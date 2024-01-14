South Africa

Two arrests as police probe possible initiation school murders

14 January 2024 - 14:30 By TimesLive
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Two youths were reported missing at the Motswedi and Lehurutshe police stations last month. File photo.
Two youths were reported missing at the Motswedi and Lehurutshe police stations last month. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two suspects who operated an initiation school in the North West have been arrested after the discovery of human bones by officers looking into the disappearance of two boys reported missing in December.

The suspects, aged 19 and 21, are expected to appear before the Lehurutshe magistrate's court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said an investigation was launched after the youths were reported missing at the Motswedi and Lehurutshe police stations last month. The suspects were arrested on Friday at Ntsweletsoku village.

“During the course of the investigations, the police found what appeared to be human bones in plastic in the bushes near Mosweu village.

“Investigations into matter are under way and the police cannot rule out the possibility of linking the accused to other cases including contravention of the Customary Initiation Act of 2021.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New approach urgently required as initiation death toll mounts

To curb deaths of initiates, the government plans to change its approach and, instead of using seasonal measures, adopt year-long planning as ...
News
1 week ago

Widespread concern over ballooning deaths of initiates

Eastern Cape leaders have expressed shock as the initiation death toll ballooned to 12 after the fatal shooting of three initiates who were brothers ...
News
1 month ago

Murdered initiates: mom in shock after gunmen kill three sons, wound fourth

Nomthandazo Busakwe believes this was a planned hit
News
1 month ago

‘Anxiety, depression and undergoing a form of African initiation’ to blame for judgment delays

Judicial Conduct Tribunal into possible impeachment of judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi to begin on Friday
News
1 month ago

Posthumous initiation ceremony sparks controversy

A family in Cala, in the Eastern Cape, has hosted a posthumous initiation and homecoming ceremony for their son who died more than two decades ago.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. NSFAS should distribute funds and ditch the tenders — NGO South Africa
  3. Canada doesn't accept premise of SA's genocide motion at ICJ: Trudeau World
  4. 48 firms sign up to help Joburg keep traffic lights on during power cuts South Africa
  5. Western Cape forges ahead with building new schools despite R716m budget cuts South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...