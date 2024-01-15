Two licensing officials at the Mkhuhlu driving licence testing centre (DLTC) will appear in court after their arrest on Monday for alleged corruption.
The duo, aged 45 and 47, were arrested in a sting operation by the Hawks' Mbombela serious corruption investigation unit.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said their arrest came “after information was received by the Hawks about officials soliciting gratification”.
“It is alleged that on January 8 the complainant went to Mkhuhlu DLTC to write a learners driver’s licence [test]. After writing she found she had failed. The female examiner who was invigilating when they wrote approached her and told her she could be assisted in passing the learners [test] only if she could pay her a gratification of R1,000.
“Agreement was made for her to book again and she was given a date for January 15. The matter was reported to the Hawks. The complainant was then used as an agent and positively transacted with the target,” she said.
Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come forward
After this, it was discovered that other testees had paid similar amounts to pass the test. The R1,000 used in the sting operation was recovered, with R9,600 which was confiscated from the duo.
“Other applicants who were also writing the test on Monday also submitted their statements as they also paid gratification.”
The suspects were arrested and detained, pending their first court appearance at Mkhuhlu magistrate's court.
“Members of the public who paid gratification to the suspects are urged to come forward and submit their statement.”
