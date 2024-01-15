South Africa

Hunt on for suspect after cop’s murder at Mpumalanga car wash

15 January 2024 - 17:39
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A police officer was shot dead at a car wash in Mpumalanga at the weekend. Stock photo.
A police officer was shot dead at a car wash in Mpumalanga at the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A manhunt has been launched after a police officer was killed in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 9.45pm at a car wash in Kanyamazane.

The officer has been identified as Capt Sibusiso Bethwell Mthombothi, 44, who was stationed in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit).

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said: “It is alleged Mthombothi took his car to the car wash. Apparently while his car was parked waiting to be washed it was bumped by someone who was also at the car wash.

“The matter was discussed among the two with the assistance of a [fellow officer] who was with the deceased. Agreement was made for payment of R5,000 for the repairs to the car.”

Four killed in separate incidents in Diepsloot over the weekend

Four people have been fatally shot in Diepsloot this past weekend, prompting police to intensify operations in the area.
News
3 hours ago

It was agreed Mthombothi would take the suspect's car pending the payment and his colleague took the car to his parents' house.

An argument allegedly ensued between Mthombothi and the suspect after the colleague left them at the car wash and when he returned he found Mthombothi wounded.

“According to witnesses, it is alleged that during the argument the suspect drew a firearm and shot the deceased. He [Mthombothi] later succumbed to his wounds.”

Mthombothi's colleague tried to arrest the suspect and a shoot-out ensued between the two before the man fled the scene on foot.

Sekgotodi confirmed a murder case has been opened and a search for the suspect was under way. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop killer gets 10 years for police officer's death during July 2021 riots

The two men who killed off-duty policeman Const Zolani Zuma at the height of the July 2021 unrest have been sentenced in the Durban high court.
News
1 month ago

Two suspects linked to shooting of KZN cop at Pavilion killed in standoff with police

Two suspects believed to be linked to the murder of KwaZulu-Natal police officer Sgt Riyadh Adams were shot dead by the police in KwaMashu on ...
News
1 month ago

Hawks clamp down on cop killers

While 35 police officers were murdered in the second quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year, 37 arrests were made, of which 10 were for older cases.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. NSFAS should distribute funds and ditch the tenders — NGO South Africa
  3. Canada doesn't accept premise of SA's genocide motion at ICJ: Trudeau World
  4. 48 firms sign up to help Joburg keep traffic lights on during power cuts South Africa
  5. 'The murder of a child touches a community' — tributes for mother and son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...