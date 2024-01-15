A manhunt has been launched after a police officer was killed in Mpumalanga at the weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday at about 9.45pm at a car wash in Kanyamazane.
The officer has been identified as Capt Sibusiso Bethwell Mthombothi, 44, who was stationed in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit).
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said: “It is alleged Mthombothi took his car to the car wash. Apparently while his car was parked waiting to be washed it was bumped by someone who was also at the car wash.
“The matter was discussed among the two with the assistance of a [fellow officer] who was with the deceased. Agreement was made for payment of R5,000 for the repairs to the car.”
Hunt on for suspect after cop’s murder at Mpumalanga car wash
Image: 123RF
A manhunt has been launched after a police officer was killed in Mpumalanga at the weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday at about 9.45pm at a car wash in Kanyamazane.
The officer has been identified as Capt Sibusiso Bethwell Mthombothi, 44, who was stationed in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit).
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said: “It is alleged Mthombothi took his car to the car wash. Apparently while his car was parked waiting to be washed it was bumped by someone who was also at the car wash.
“The matter was discussed among the two with the assistance of a [fellow officer] who was with the deceased. Agreement was made for payment of R5,000 for the repairs to the car.”
Four killed in separate incidents in Diepsloot over the weekend
It was agreed Mthombothi would take the suspect's car pending the payment and his colleague took the car to his parents' house.
An argument allegedly ensued between Mthombothi and the suspect after the colleague left them at the car wash and when he returned he found Mthombothi wounded.
“According to witnesses, it is alleged that during the argument the suspect drew a firearm and shot the deceased. He [Mthombothi] later succumbed to his wounds.”
Mthombothi's colleague tried to arrest the suspect and a shoot-out ensued between the two before the man fled the scene on foot.
Sekgotodi confirmed a murder case has been opened and a search for the suspect was under way.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cop killer gets 10 years for police officer's death during July 2021 riots
Two suspects linked to shooting of KZN cop at Pavilion killed in standoff with police
Hawks clamp down on cop killers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos