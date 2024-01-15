South Africa

Pregnant woman raped ‘by man known to her’ after he accosted her at home

15 January 2024 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A young pregnant woman was accosted in her own home and forced to accompany her alleged rapist to his home. File photo.
A young pregnant woman was accosted in her own home and forced to accompany her alleged rapist to his home. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Limpopo police have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly raped a 21-year-old pregnant woman on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place at Leshikishiki village in Lebowakgomo, Capricorn District.

"According to information, the victim was sleeping when she heard a knock at about 11pm. Her grandmother told her to find out who was knocking. She was surprised to see the man known to her already in the house.

"The man threatened her and forced her to accompany him to his RDP house, near the village, and on arrival he raped her.

"After the ordeal, the victim immediately reported a rape case to police."

The man was arrested at his home in the early hours on Sunday.

The suspect will appear before the Polokwane magistrate's court on Monday. Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela denied bail

Bafana Mahungela, charged with the murder of Sandton schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, was denied bail by the Alexandra regional court on Friday after he ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rape charge against St Andrew’s College employee withdrawn

Charges against an employee at a prestigious Makhanda private school accused of raping a seven-year-old boy have been withdrawn.
News
20 hours ago

Limpopo man arrested for rape of mentally challenged girl, 12

Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl at Mathapo village in Limpopo on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Pistorius release touches a nerve in country scarred by violence against women

Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius' release on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after he shot dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, provoked a raw ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. NSFAS should distribute funds and ditch the tenders — NGO South Africa
  3. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  4. Canada doesn't accept premise of SA's genocide motion at ICJ: Trudeau World
  5. 48 firms sign up to help Joburg keep traffic lights on during power cuts South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...