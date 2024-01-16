South Africa

Man in court for 'pretending to be UN official' to get a police escort

16 January 2024 - 22:35
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nhlanhla Sizani is accused of masquerading as a UN official. Photo: Facebook.
Nhlanhla Sizani is accused of masquerading as a UN official. Photo: Facebook.
Image: Hawks

A 24-year-old man on Tuesday appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court after allegedly masquerading as a diplomat to get a police escort.

Nhlanhla Sizani, 24, made a brief appearance on charges of fraud, alternative forgery and uttering, after he was issued with a summons on December 12 2023.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said: “It is reported that during the 2021 local government elections, Sizani submitted a fraudulent letter with the UN insignia, requesting a police escort to polling stations for the duration of the elections.

“Sizani is said to have misrepresented himself as a UN ambassador/diplomat and thus was escorted by SAPS' diplomatic police unit to various polling stations as an observer.”

An investigation ensued and the UN denied that Sizani was an ambassador or diplomat and said the request for an escort did not come from the organisation. 

Mogale said police suffered “actual financial loss as a result of the misrepresentation”.

“The matter was postponed to January 23 for the accused to obtain legal representation,” she said.

On his social media account on Facebook, Sizani paints a different picture.

In his bio, he describes his occupation as “His Excellency H.E. Ambassador: Policing, Safety & Security at South African Government”. 

Here he shares numerous images where he is in the company of SAPS top brass, including one where he is photographed alongside Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.

 The background image featured at the top of his page shows Sizani at a police briefing alongside SAPS senior management.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Perjury case opened in North West against 'TikTok doctor' Matthew Lani

North West police have confirmed that another criminal case has been registered against bogus medical doctor Matthew Bongani Lani, this time at the ...
News
2 months ago

LISTEN | No charge: 'Dr' Matthew Lani is free

A charge of impersonating a medical doctor has been withdrawn against social media personality 'Dr' Matthew Lani.
News
2 months ago

‘Dr’ Matthew Lani due in court on Tuesday following his hospital arrest

Social media personality “Dr” Matthew Lani is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of impersonating a ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Daughter in dock after Limpopo education official's murder South Africa
  3. City Power makes it easier to report lengthy outages with new toll-free line South Africa
  4. ‘It was a freak accident’, say Tshwane metro cops after man hit by official ... South Africa
  5. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...