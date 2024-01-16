The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in the Eastern Cape is mourning the deaths of two of its leaders who were gunned down at the weekend.
Eastern Cape chair Mthuthuzeli Nojoko and his deputy Melumzi Boqwana were shot on Sunday morning as they were travelling from East London to Gqeberha, the union said.
“The NUM local organiser who was travelling with them was unharmed. NUM's Eastern Cape region urges law enforcement agencies to work around the clock so the perpetrators can be brought to book.”
NUM's provincial regional secretary Mongezi Tabo added: “We take this opportunity to express our sincere sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Nojoko and Boqwana families, relatives, friends and colleagues.”.
NUM Eastern Cape chair and deputy gunned down at weekend
