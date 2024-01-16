South Africa

Two cholera cases confirmed in Limpopo

16 January 2024 - 06:40 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Limpopo has recorded two cholera cases.
Limpopo has recorded two cholera cases.
Image: File/ Chris Van Lennep

Two cholera cases have been detected in Limpopo, the province's health department said on Monday. 

Both patients are Zimbabwean nationals who had crossed the border back into South Africa recently. 

In a statement, the department said the men were admitted to the Musina and Helen Franz hospitals after presenting symptoms. They were tested and confirmed to have the disease. 

On becoming aware of the suspected cases, immediate measures were taken to ensure the patients' admission and treatment in accordance with established protocols. Our medical teams are closely monitoring their condition and providing the necessary medical care to facilitate their recovery,” it said. 

“We would like to emphasise that cholera is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water. It is crucial for individuals to practise good hygiene, such as washing hands frequently with soap and clean water, especially before eating or preparing food. Additionally, it is recommended to only consume properly cooked food and drink safe, treated water.

“We urge the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to promptly seek medical attention if they or anyone they know experience symptoms consistent with cholera. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital in minimising the impact of the disease and preventing its spread. Regular updates will be provided as new information becomes available.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Our fragile state is coming apart at the seams

Government dysfunction is worsening exponentially, with grim repercussions writes Lucky Mathebula.
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

'What cholera?' ask residents of Emandleni in Wattville where first cholera death was recorded

While there are fears of a possible cholera outbreak in Emandleni informal settlement in Wattville, Benoni, residents seem oblivious and are carrying ...
News
10 months ago

Breakdowns in water and sanitation services are a threat to public health

The cholera outbreaks in South Africa highlights how municipalities are failing to maintain infrastructure, writes Fikile Xasa.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Despite some cheats and poor printing, Umalusi approves release of 2023 matric ... South Africa
  3. City Power makes it easier to report lengthy outages with new toll-free line South Africa
  4. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa
  5. Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...