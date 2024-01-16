South Africa

Woman 'drugged and tried to kidnap' 4-year-old by stuffing her in luggage bag

The woman who allegedly tried to kidnap the four-year-old fled when the child was discovered in a suitcase.

16 January 2024 - 10:58
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A 4-year-old child was allegedly drugged and hidden in this luggage bag in Soweto on Saturday.
A 4-year-old child was allegedly drugged and hidden in this luggage bag in Soweto on Saturday.
Image: Facebook/Exquisite FaceBeats

Police are searching for a Soweto woman who allegedly drugged a neighbour’s four-year-old daughter and put her in a luggage bag in an attempt to kidnap her.  

The child was allegedly playing with her friends in Protea Phase 1 on Saturday when the mother realised she was missing.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the mother became suspicious about a tenant who lived on the same property and was moving out that day. 

The mother went to the tenant and started searching her luggage.

“The child was discovered inside one of the travelling bags, with her hands and feet tied up and a cloth tucked inside her mouth,” he said.

The tenant fled when the child was discovered.

The girl was taken to hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition.

A case of kidnapping has been opened.

The search for the woman continues, Masondo said.

A source who wished to remain anonymous told TimesLIVE an e-hailing driver called by the tenant to help her move had helped the mother search the bags.

“This is very scary and traumatising. The mother is not coping at all. The child is fighting for her life and it seems she is in a critical condition,” the source said.

Masondo said the substance used to allegedly drug the child has not yet been determined.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cape Town gambler allegedly fakes kidnapping, steals rent money and extorts cash from family

A Cape Town man has been arrested for allegedly staging his own kidnapping because he wanted money to go gambling.
News
5 days ago

Cops trace four kidnap victims kidnapped by bogus cops

Police on Wednesday said they had rescued four men who were taken hostage by a group of bogus police officers this week.
News
5 days ago

Traditional healer nabbed for toddler's kidnapping from Welkom mall

A 21-month-old toddler was rescued and reunited with her family on Sunday after she was kidnapped from a mall in Thabong, Welkom, on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Manhunt for suspect who 'kidnapped and raped' 15-year-old in Malamulele

Police in Malamulele, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for an unknown male suspect after the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl on ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Despite some cheats and poor printing, Umalusi approves release of 2023 matric ... South Africa
  3. City Power makes it easier to report lengthy outages with new toll-free line South Africa
  4. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa
  5. Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...