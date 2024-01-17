South Africa

Daughter allegedly beaten by dad dies in hospital

17 January 2024 - 13:50 By TimesLIVE
The police in Giyani have launched a manhunt for a male suspect in connection with the murder of his 15-year-old daughter who died of her injuries at Letaba Hospital. Stock image
Image: 123RF

Giyani police launched a manhunt for a father accused of his daughter's murder after she died of injuries sustained during a beating.

The 15-year-old girl died at Letaba Hospital on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased was severely assaulted by her father while at home in Muyexe village on November 29.”

She was admitted to Nkhensani Hospital before being transferred last month to Letaba. She had sustained severe injuries to the upper body.

