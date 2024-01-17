Daughter allegedly beaten by dad dies in hospital

Giyani police launched a manhunt for a father accused of his daughter's murder after she died of injuries sustained during a beating.
The 15-year-old girl died at Letaba Hospital on Tuesday.
“Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased was severely assaulted by her father while at home in Muyexe village on November 29.”
She was admitted to Nkhensani Hospital before being transferred last month to Letaba. She had sustained severe injuries to the upper body.
