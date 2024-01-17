South Africa

Fire stops opening of Phoenix high school

17 January 2024 - 10:06 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Firefighters were called to put out a blaze at Phoenix Secondary School on Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to put out a blaze at Phoenix Secondary School on Tuesday night.
Image: Supplied

It was not back to school for hundreds of pupils at Phoenix Secondary School, north of Durban, after a fire broke out on Tuesday.

Community member and parent Donovan Pillay told TimesLIVE on Wednesday he was alerted to the fire after 8pm.

“Nothing could be done because the fire was already at its peak. The library has literally caved in. Books have gone up in flames. The reception is also damaged,” he said.

Firefighters responded immediately, he said. “The admin and the reception area was extinguished first.”

The school is in an area notorious for crime.

When TimesLIVE arrived at the school on Wednesday, teachers were standing in the corridor as they viewed the damage.

Parents gather outside Phoenix Secondary School. The school was closed after a fire on Tuesday night.
Parents gather outside Phoenix Secondary School. The school was closed after a fire on Tuesday night.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Senior education department officials are expected to visit to assess the damage.

A way forward is needed to get teaching and learning back to normal and a committee should be appointed to facilitate this and raise funds, Pillay said. 

The school had enjoyed a glowing track record in the past. “Now it is being vandalised. We have no idea who is behind this.”

Arson was suspected but police did not immediately respond to queries.

A grade 10 pupil from KwaMashu, who asked not to be named, said his hopes of starting the year on a good note had been dashed

Fikile Biyela, who was hoping to enrol her child in grade 8, was also left in limbo.

“I was told by a teacher about the crisis. The teacher told me to return on the 22nd,” said Biyela.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Relebogile Secondary pupils to return to mobile classrooms as sinkhole eats up learning time

As parents claim the department has left them in the dark, SGB chair says they foresee a problem if the enormous pit isn’t repaired soon
News
13 hours ago

Why inland and coastal schools are opening at the same time this year

It has been common for coastal schools to open a week after inland schools, but this has changed in 2024 due to public holidays and the upcoming ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | The road to compensation is paved in hell, so keep schoolchildren safe from crashes

Parents must hold drivers, owners and their vehicles to the highest standards of adherence
News
1 day ago

Western Cape forges ahead with building new schools despite R716m budget cuts

The Western Cape education department says despite hurdles, it is ready for the new school year and is fighting to place pupils when schools reopen ...
News
3 days ago

Commission encourages parents to hold SGBs and schools accountable for defying Competition Act

The Competition Commission is taking a hard line on schools that disregard the guidelines and provisions of the Competition Act.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. China's population drops for 2nd year, raises long-term growth concerns World
  3. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa
  4. Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’ South Africa
  5. Vital coal line still closed after two trains collide near Richards Bay South Africa

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.