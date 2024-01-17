Senior education department officials are expected to visit to assess the damage.
Fire stops opening of Phoenix high school
Image: Supplied
It was not back to school for hundreds of pupils at Phoenix Secondary School, north of Durban, after a fire broke out on Tuesday.
Community member and parent Donovan Pillay told TimesLIVE on Wednesday he was alerted to the fire after 8pm.
“Nothing could be done because the fire was already at its peak. The library has literally caved in. Books have gone up in flames. The reception is also damaged,” he said.
Firefighters responded immediately, he said. “The admin and the reception area was extinguished first.”
The school is in an area notorious for crime.
When TimesLIVE arrived at the school on Wednesday, teachers were standing in the corridor as they viewed the damage.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Senior education department officials are expected to visit to assess the damage.
A way forward is needed to get teaching and learning back to normal and a committee should be appointed to facilitate this and raise funds, Pillay said.
The school had enjoyed a glowing track record in the past. “Now it is being vandalised. We have no idea who is behind this.”
Arson was suspected but police did not immediately respond to queries.
A grade 10 pupil from KwaMashu, who asked not to be named, said his hopes of starting the year on a good note had been dashed
Fikile Biyela, who was hoping to enrol her child in grade 8, was also left in limbo.
“I was told by a teacher about the crisis. The teacher told me to return on the 22nd,” said Biyela.
