Sangoma arrested in connection with dismembered corpse in Limpopo village

17 January 2024 - 13:40 By TimesLIVE
A traditional healer is expected to appear in court soon in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A sangoma has pointed out where he buried the head of a woman whose dismembered body was discovered earlier this month, Limpopo police said.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of murder early on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man is allegedly linked to the murder of 18-year-old Modjadji Niccol Thoka.

Her body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, was found in an abandoned house on January 8 at Mokomene, Ga-Thoka village, in the Botlokwa policing area.

The suspect will appear before the Morebeng magistrate's court soon.

Police investigations are ongoing.

