A sangoma has pointed out where he buried the head of a woman whose dismembered body was discovered earlier this month, Limpopo police said.
The suspect was arrested on a charge of murder early on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old man is allegedly linked to the murder of 18-year-old Modjadji Niccol Thoka.
Her body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, was found in an abandoned house on January 8 at Mokomene, Ga-Thoka village, in the Botlokwa policing area.
The suspect will appear before the Morebeng magistrate's court soon.
Police investigations are ongoing.
TimesLIVE
Sangoma arrested in connection with dismembered corpse in Limpopo village
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
