Eskom has announced the return of stage 3 load-shedding from Wednesday evening.
“In spite of the return to service of 3,200MW of generation capacity in the past 48 hours, the need to continue to do planned maintenance and the setback of losing four generating units necessitates the implementation of stage 3 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday,” the utility said.
“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 4pm. This pattern will be repeated until Saturday morning. Eskom will provide a further update on Friday afternoon.
Eskom said unplanned outages are at 14,894MW while planned maintenance is at 8,336MW.
The load forecast for the evening peak demand for Wednesday is 25,503MW.
TimesLIVE
Stage 3 load-shedding returns on Wednesday evening
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Eskom has announced the return of stage 3 load-shedding from Wednesday evening.
“In spite of the return to service of 3,200MW of generation capacity in the past 48 hours, the need to continue to do planned maintenance and the setback of losing four generating units necessitates the implementation of stage 3 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday,” the utility said.
“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 4pm. This pattern will be repeated until Saturday morning. Eskom will provide a further update on Friday afternoon.
Eskom said unplanned outages are at 14,894MW while planned maintenance is at 8,336MW.
The load forecast for the evening peak demand for Wednesday is 25,503MW.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Load-shedding dropped to stage 2 until Wednesday afternoon
Bid window 7 taking on ‘reserve bidders’ to secure grid capacity
Stage 3 load-shedding in force, Eskom working to restore power lines in KZN flood areas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos