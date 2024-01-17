South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Commission of inquiry into Usindiso building fire

17 January 2024 - 12:03 By TimesLIVE
The commission of inquiry into last year's fatal fire in the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD is continuing on Wednesday.

Chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe, the inquiry was granted an extension to investigate the cause of the blaze that killed 77 people. 

The inquiry told the Sunday Times the Gauteng provincial government had acceded to its request for an extension of the deadlines it had been given to submit its two reports.

