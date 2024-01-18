He said though Inanda’s police station murder rates continued to be high, there were some indications of a decline. He said there was information that criminals were using Inanda as a base and could be linked to cases as far as Pongola in the north of the province.
“One of the firearms is linked to a case where they stole R60,000 from a business in Pongola, and a firearm,” said Cele.
He said police continued to be on the receiving end of criminal violence.
This weekend will mark the funerals of a policeman who died during a cash heist in uMkhanyakude and a Hawks member who was kidnapped before being killed in Gauteng.
“That is the situation we are faced with, where criminality is trying to advance. But we are also pushing back with a few successes.”
Cele raised concerns about the proliferation of firearms in the province, which contributed to the ongoing criminal violence. He said this was laid bare during a funeral of high-profile taxi boss last Sunday.
“There were more guns than people at the funeral. I raised the issue. I was even tempted to tell the mourners to bring their own guns,” he said.
On the alarm raised about the exodus of highly trained officers who ditch the forces, Cele admitted that it was a cause for concern.
“I did not even know that to train a member of a task force could cost as much as R1.1m. Fortunately I have invited the national commissioner and human resources personnel to talk about it. We can’t train people and not retain them.”
TimesLIVE
Bheki Cele laments 'more guns than mourners' at KZN taxi boss funeral
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed the police will not allow criminals to “push them back” from discharging their duties, amid a crime wave gripping KwaZulu-Natal.
This included the shooting of four members of a Newcastle family, an axe attack on a Pietermaritzburg family of five and a shoot-out with police in which six suspects were killed in Inanda, north of Durban.
In the Newcastle incident, Cele said, two people were arrested with the firearms that were used in the shooting.
“There are a few things pointing to the motive but what seems to be clear is that there is an issue of the taxi industry,” said Cele.
He visited Inanda police station where he told journalists about a wave of criminal incidents plaguing the province.
Bheki Cele says 'thieves' who broke into Verulam police station must be 'bored'
In Inanda township, six suspects were killed after a fierce 25-minute gun battle on Thursday.
“Kudos to the police who have come out tops. Three other suspects were arrested. In those incidents women are found on the crime scene. Thank God that police survived.”
Three firearms were found, including a shotgun and an AK-47.
“The suspect who brandished an AK-47 had exhausted the magazine which was now empty which cartridges scattered on the floor. This tells us that this is a serious criminal.”
He said though Inanda’s police station murder rates continued to be high, there were some indications of a decline. He said there was information that criminals were using Inanda as a base and could be linked to cases as far as Pongola in the north of the province.
“One of the firearms is linked to a case where they stole R60,000 from a business in Pongola, and a firearm,” said Cele.
He said police continued to be on the receiving end of criminal violence.
This weekend will mark the funerals of a policeman who died during a cash heist in uMkhanyakude and a Hawks member who was kidnapped before being killed in Gauteng.
“That is the situation we are faced with, where criminality is trying to advance. But we are also pushing back with a few successes.”
Cele raised concerns about the proliferation of firearms in the province, which contributed to the ongoing criminal violence. He said this was laid bare during a funeral of high-profile taxi boss last Sunday.
“There were more guns than people at the funeral. I raised the issue. I was even tempted to tell the mourners to bring their own guns,” he said.
On the alarm raised about the exodus of highly trained officers who ditch the forces, Cele admitted that it was a cause for concern.
“I did not even know that to train a member of a task force could cost as much as R1.1m. Fortunately I have invited the national commissioner and human resources personnel to talk about it. We can’t train people and not retain them.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Police hunt for suspects who murdered PMB family of five in axe attack
Six suspects dead in Inanda shoot-out with police
Police minister’s ‘confidant’ embroiled in Hawks human trafficking for sex probe
KZN man accused of shooting and beheading mom and sister appears in court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos