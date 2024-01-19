South Africa

Auctioneers predict Madiba's ID will bring in at least R1.4m

19 January 2024 - 15:29 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An identity book is among some of former president Nelson Mandela’s personal items set to be auctioned next month.
An identity book is among some of former president Nelson Mandela’s personal items set to be auctioned next month.
Image: Guernsey's

The green ID book of former president Nelson Mandela, which is to be auctioned next month, will not go cheap. Auctioneers have set a minimum price of $75,000 (R1.4m) and expect it will go for more.   

The ID was among 70 listed items belonging to the former president which will go under the hammer on February 22 by Guernsey's, an auction service company.

Advertising the green book Guernsey’s said: “Upon his release from prison three decades later he received this [ID] as his first and only legitimate identification book in post-apartheid South Africa. Meanwhile, this [book] serves as a reminder of the all-too-recent era of apartheid and Mandela’s transition from a political prisoner to a pre-eminent South African politician and human rights leader.” 

While there has been much criticism on home ground over the sale of Mandela’s ID, there seem to be people desperate to get their hands on it.

According to the auctioneer's live page hosting the sale, there were already four bidders watching the item on Friday.

Former president Nelson Mandela’s ID which is to be sold for a hefty price by international auction company Guernsey’s .
Former president Nelson Mandela’s ID which is to be sold for a hefty price by international auction company Guernsey’s .
Image: LiveAuctioneers

The South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra) is going ahead with plans to fight for some of Mandela's items not to be auctioned by his daughter Makaziwe Mandela, but the ID was not mentioned in court papers.

The agency wants 29 items belonging to Mandela to be declared heritage objects. Last year, Sahra lost the case against Makaziwe in the high court in Pretoria. The agency, supported by sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa, filed an appeal three weeks ago.

“The application is pending before the high court. Sahra, the department and the Robben Island Museum are urgently assessing the lawfulness and implications of the impending auction and considering all available remedies,” the agency said.

Here are some the other items to be sold and prices:

Nelson Mandela's hearing aids set to be sold in an auction.
Nelson Mandela's hearing aids set to be sold in an auction.
Image: Invaluable

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Heritage agency supported by arts department seeks appeal to prevent sale of Madiba’s personal belongings

The dust has not settled in a legal battle over former president Nelson Mandela’s belongings between his daughter Makaziwe Mandela and the South ...
News
3 hours ago

Nelson Mandela's items including ID and famous Madiba shirts listed for auction

An identity book, personal drawings, his famous Madiba shirts and treasured gifts are just some of former president Nelson Mandela’s personal items ...
News
1 day ago

Mandela, Bizos ‘salute next generation’ as ‘Team SA’ takes genocide case to ICJ

Legendary political and legal figures Nelson Mandela, Arthur Chaskalson, George Bizos and Kader Asmal “salute the next generation” of lawyers and ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Bheki Cele says 'thieves' who broke into Verulam police station must be 'bored' South Africa
  3. Daughter in dock after Limpopo education official's murder South Africa
  4. Python swallows family dog in North West South Africa
  5. Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after taking wrong taxi home found South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted