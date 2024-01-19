Lesufi doesn't want to disband IEB but wants quality education for all children

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Friday reiterated his call for there to be one set of examinations for all matric pupils.
The former Gauteng education MEC said he did not want to disband or discard any examination but wanted quality education for all children.
He earlier this week suggested on his X account matriculants should write the same examinations instead of writing the Independent Examination Board (IEB) — written by private institutions — and the National Senior Certificate (NSC) administered at state schools by the department of basic education.
“I want to enter into this debate not influenced by emotions but to give practical examples. In 1995 the national matric results or pass rate was 53.4% and in 2023 the national matric results pass rate was 82%,” Lesufi said, speaking at Gauteng's announcement of the province's 2023 matric results in Johannesburg.
He applauded the improvement in the results.
“It is within that context that [we] believe all our children should be treated equally and fairly and write one examination across the country to determine who is the best learner in our country.”
He said there cannot be a situation where some children are perceived to have poor quality education and others quality education.
“All these children are South African children. All these children are going to the same universities. All these children deserve quality if there is quality,” he said.
Lesufi's successor as education MEC Matome Chiloane agreed, saying there was a need for one system and one examination.
Chiloane announced Gauteng's class of 2023 had achieved an 85.4% pass rate, which was a 1% improvement from the matric class of 2022.
“The Gauteng department of education is one of the largest matric examination subsystems of the national system. We pride ourselves that Gauteng produces some of the highest overall pass rates and bachelor pass rates in the country,” he said.
“The class of 2023 achieved a pass rate 85.4%. This is a 0.95% improvement over the 2022 achievement of 84.4%. Congratulations to the class of 2023. Your hard work and resilience has been justly rewarded.
“Gauteng’s sustained performance confirms that the Gauteng education system is a stable and resilient system,” Chiloane added.
TimesLIVE
Image: Freddy Mavunda
