Police arrest two men with rhino horns after high-speed car chase

Two men are expected to appear in the Vryheid magistrate's court after they were arrested with two rhino horns and a rifle hidden in their car's engine compartment.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said officers acted on information about the suspects and spotted their vehicle on the R34 travelling towards Vryheid and a high-speed chase ensued.
“The vehicle was intercepted near Klipfontein Dam. Two men, aged 51 and 64, were found in the vehicle and a search was conducted. Police found a rifle in the engine [compartment] and two rhino horns wrapped in black plastic,” said Gwala.
The carcass of a rhino was found at Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park.
She said the firearm was stolen in Kabega Park, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the 51-year-old suspect was out on parole for charges of attempted murder and robbery opened in Camperdown. The other suspect is wanted for other [crimes] committed in other provinces.”
The suspects were due to appear in court on Friday.
