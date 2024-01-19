South Africa

POLL | Are you proud of the matric class of 2023?

19 January 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announcing the 2023 matric exam results.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The light of the matric class of 2023 shone, with public and private schools' final results making parents, guardians and teachers proud of the outgoing pupils.

The Independent Examinations Board results were released on Thursday, with the matriculants achieving an impressive 98.46% pass rate.

About 88.59% of those who passed the exams attained university entrance. This was a decline compared to 89.32% in 2022. 

Matric exam results for public schools were released on Friday, with the pass mark increasing from last year's 80.1% to 82.9%. This is an increase of 2.8 percentage points.

The number of bachelor passes increased to 40.9% in 2023, up from 38.4% the year before.

Free State continued its dominance as the top-performing province, achieving 89.3%, up from 88.5% last year.

In a surprise turn, KwaZulu-Natal overtook Gauteng to clinch second spot, recording 86.36% from 83.0% in 2022. Gauteng came in third at 85.38%, up from 84.4% in 2022.

KwaZulu-Natal continued its impressive streak, overtaking Western Cape to become the province with the most distinctions. The province jumped from 6% to 8.3%. Western Cape came second while Gauteng took third place.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga hosted the top achievers and their parents at a congratulatory breakfast on Thursday at the MTN Innovation Centre in Johannesburg.

