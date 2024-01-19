South Africa

Recent Cape fires caused by ‘deliberate malicious intent’: Table Mountain National Park

19 January 2024 - 17:51 By Kim Swartz
A helicopter helps to extinguish a fire in Kommetjie, near Cape Town.
Image: Reuters/ NIC BOTHMA

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) on Friday addressed the surge in fires in Cape Town, saying most of them were caused by “deliberate malicious intent”.

The park said it had recorded 22 fires from January 1 to 18.

“A concerning pattern has emerged, with the majority of recent fires occurring in the southern section of the TMNP — namely in the Kalk Bay, Ocean View and Redhill areas — as well as in the north of the park, in the Signal Hill and Pipe Track areas.”

“Fires in these areas can pose a significant risk to communities living adjacent to the park, particularly with the hot temperatures and strong wind conditions currently being experienced,” said TMNP.

Enviro Wildfire investigated three major fires, having suspected they had been started with “malicious intent”.

A report on a veld fire that erupted on Slangkop, Ocean View, on Thursday at 5.45pm stated it was caused by dry-cut alien vegetation that had potentially been ignited with a cigarette lighter.

Cyber king in race to save Cape Town mountain peak from inferno

‘Wildfire time bomb’ turned into wilderness experience for underprivileged kids.
News
5 days ago

Another fire that occurred on the same day between Pinehaven and Da Gama Park, which spread towards Scarborough at 11.30pm, was ignited with malicious intent and is being further investigated, said Enviro Wildfire.

The fire above Boyes Drive in Kalk Bay on Wednesday burnt about 73ha of veld and was also said to have been started with malicious intent.

TimesLIVE reported more than 100 firefighters had been dispatched to the scene, while some were still dealing with flare-ups at hotspots in the area.

“South African National Parks’ dedicated crews, supported by NCC Wildfires and Volunteer Wildfire Services, are on standby throughout the season and prepared for immediate deployment upon activation to ensure a robust response to emergent situations,” said TMNP.

“SANParks would like to take this opportunity to request that the public continue to be vigilant and report any fires or suspicious activity immediately.”

TimesLIVE

