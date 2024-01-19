South Africa

Tip-off leads police to KZN 'hitman' suspected of supplying guns, ammo

19 January 2024 - 15:40 By TIMESLIVE
Police arrested a man after information indicated he was supplying guns and ammunition.
Police arrested a man after information indicated he was supplying guns and ammunition.
Image: KZN SAPS

Police arrested a 41-year-old alleged hitman in the King Cetshwayo district in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police received information about a man supplying guns and ammunition from his house in the Ndindima area, outside Esikhaleni.

“A search was conducted and two firearms, an AK-47 assault rifle and pistol, as well as 38 rounds of ammunition and two magazines were found hidden in the bedroom.

“Further investigation revealed the suspect was an alleged hitman before he was wheelchair-bound. It is suspected he was running a business of leasing out firearms to criminals.”

She said the recovered firearms would be sent for ballistic testing.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Esikhaleni magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

