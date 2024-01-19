South Africa

WATCH | Panyaza Lesufi gives update on online school application challenges

19 January 2024 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi will on Friday provide feedback on the challenges concerning online school applications.

When schools opened on Wednesday the parents of some pupils in Gauteng were queuing for placements for their children. Some marched with their children to the Johannesburg West education department offices wanting their children to be granted placements.

As of Wednesday, about 21,000 pupils in the province were not placed.

According to the Gauteng education department, this was due to late applications by parents during the online application period. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘These are results of dedication, immense hard work over the years’ — father of top 2023 matric pupil

The achievements of the 2023 top matric pupil in public schools were accomplished through dedication and hard work over the years, said father of ...
News
4 hours ago

Borrowed torch lit way to success for one top matric achiever

The KZN pupil was on Thursday night handed an award by basic education minister Angie Motshekga
News
13 hours ago

Community elated by opening of new school in Soweto

Parents had protested for years, demanding that a school be built in their area
News
13 hours ago

EDITORIAL | The secret is out — parents must put shoulder to the wheel to support matriculants

Behind every successful matric pupil are parents who are their backbone and support structure.
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

‘Fetching his matric certificate was hard’: father of pupil who died in ‘freak accident’

Declan Murphy of St Benedict’s College died after falling two storeys off a balcony in Plettenberg Bay on Christmas eve
News
19 hours ago

Class of 2023 records an improved 82.9% matric pass rate

The matric class of 2023 achieved a 82.9% pass rate, up by 2.8 percentage points from 80.1% the year before.
News
18 hours ago

IN PICS | Inside petrol-bombed Phoenix high school

Teaching and learning are expected to resume on Monday at the Phoenix Secondary School, north of Durban, where a fire, believed to have been started ...
News
1 day ago

Thousands apply for late admission to Gauteng state schools

More than 5,000 late applications for grade 1 and 8 admissions to Gauteng schools were recorded on the 2024 online admissions system which opened on ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Bheki Cele says 'thieves' who broke into Verulam police station must be 'bored' South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga pensioner found in possession of 106 guns to appear in court South Africa
  4. Python swallows family dog in North West South Africa
  5. Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after taking wrong taxi home found South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted