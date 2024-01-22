South Africa

Husband who allegedly shot KZN gospel singer 12 times back in court

22 January 2024 - 12:35
Ian Rawlins is charged with the murder of popular gospel singer Delana Cader Rawlins. File photo.
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The murder trial of a KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly shot his estranged wife 12 times in Pietermaritzburg and threatened to kill their four-year-old daughter has been postponed. 

Ian Rawlins, 46, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday where his trial was due to start. However, due to the unavailability of Rawlins’ attorney, the matter was postponed. 

Rawlins is charged with the murder of popular gospel singer Delana Cader Rawlins, 46.

Delana was shot dead on the eve of Mother’s Day last year after they had a dispute at a family gathering.

Rawlins, a businessman, was charged with murder and had his bail application denied in June. In his affidavit, he said he married Delana in 2015 but they had been in a relationship since 2013. They had been apart since November 2022 but were reconciling. 

The matter was postponed to February 14 for trial. 

