South Africa

Thabi Leoka quits Amplats board after doctorate scandal

22 January 2024 - 17:35
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thabi Leoka
Thabi Leoka
Image: Russel Roberts

Thabi Leoka has resigned as a board member of Anglo American Platinum to attend to her health and allegations of fake qualifications, the company said on Monday.

“On her request, Thabi Leoka has resigned from her position as a nonexecutive director of the company and consequently the board committees she serves on, with immediate effect, in order to attend to her health and the questions she has been facing in relation to her academic qualifications,” the company said in a statement, without owning up to its own processes that did not pick up anomalies on her CV.

Netcare admitted last week that it had turned a blind eye to a verification report it commissioned before appointing Leoka as a nonexecutive director in 2021, which indicated her highest qualification was a master’s degree.

This astonishing admission was made by the company secretary of one of the country’s biggest private healthcare groups in response to Business Day’s questions on Thursday.

“As is standard practice within Netcare, a background check was conducted. A report by an external specialist integrity assessment firm commissioned by Netcare and received in November 2021 listed Ms Leoka’s highest qualification as an MA and MSc,” said Charles Vikisi, general counsel and group secretary of Netcare.

“In hindsight, we recognise that we should have proactively inquired why the PhD qualification, as stated on her curriculum vitae, was not reflected in the report. Regrettably, this diligence was not exercised,” Vikisi said.

“Given the recent disclosures around the integrity of Ms Leoka’s academic qualifications, it is apparent that Netcare could have and should have done more to verify the accuracy of her CV, particularly as it pertained to her PhD.”

The scandal has exposed the flaws and weaknesses in the verification processes of some of SA’s biggest companies, including Remgro, MTN SA, and Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), which count or had counted Leoka as a board member with a PhD qualification.

The scandal has damaged the reputation and trust of the companies involved, as well as the image of corporate SA, which is still reeling from the demise of Steinhoff, which destroyed billions of rand in shareholder equity, and the collapse of Tongaat Hulett into the arms of business rescue practitioners.

BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

Thabi Leoka was ‘in the running’ for Reserve Bank job

Economist Thabi Leoka’s alleged lie about possessing a doctorate from the London School of Economics is believed to have cost her a chance to be ...
News
1 day ago

Census reveals a tale of resilience

As power cuts intensified over the past ten years, more South African households dumped electricity for their cooking needs in favour of gas-fired ...
Business Times
3 months ago

‘They should have acted earlier’: Government living beyond its means

The National Treasury is proposing radical measures to rein in runaway government spending, warning of “unprecedented challenges” and raising a red ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Four killed, three injured in mass shooting at Mpumalanga tavern South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court South Africa
  4. Fiery protests over lack of water north of Durban South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga pensioner found in possession of 106 guns to appear in court South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted