South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judge Nana Makhubele's judicial conduct tribunal hearing

22 January 2024 - 11:00 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The judicial conduct tribunal investigating potentially impeachable conduct by Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele resumes this week in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Big year ahead for the judiciary

Could 2024 be the year embattled Western Cape judge president John Hlophe finally faces the music?
News
3 weeks ago

Judicial conduct tribunal for judge Nana Makhubele to resume on Monday

It will be nearly three years since the tribunal was established and five years since a misconduct complaint was laid against her
News
15 hours ago

Makhubele judicial conduct tribunal postponed yet again over legal-fee wrangle

The outstanding fees are far beyond her annual salary, the Gauteng judge says
News
2 months ago

Judge Makhubele’s conduct tribunal postponed because lawyers not paid

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal into a misconduct complaint against suspended Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele was postponed on Tuesday after it emerged ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Dricus du Plessis is Mercedes-Benz SA's newest 'Friend of the Brand' news
  3. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  4. Nelson Mandela's items including ID and famous Madiba shirts listed for auction South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga pensioner found in possession of 106 guns to appear in court South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted