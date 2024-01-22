The suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back before the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Meyiwa was shot dead during an alleged home invasion on October 26 2014 in Vosloorus, Gauteng
Five men are charged with his murder and the Pretoria high court is hearing a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of two confession statements, a pointing-out process and warning statements.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court
The suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back before the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Meyiwa was shot dead during an alleged home invasion on October 26 2014 in Vosloorus, Gauteng
Five men are charged with his murder and the Pretoria high court is hearing a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of two confession statements, a pointing-out process and warning statements.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
IN PICS | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused in dock on drugs, ammo rap
Assault case opened against Meyiwa murder accused after court scuffle
EFF slams judge Mokgoatlheng’s ‘fighting like in parliament’ remarks
Correctional services probing scuffle between Senzo Meyiwa accused and warden
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos