A 35-year-old man has been handed a life sentence in the Bethlehem magistrate's court for kidnapping and repeatedly raping his minor daughter.
During the court proceedings, the court heard how the accused had raped his 14-year-old daughter in their home in Petrus Steyn, eastern Free State, more than once, but the victim did not report the matter as she was afraid of him.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said: “The abuse was reported to the police after an incident where the victim's younger brother confronted her about why she was sleeping with her father instead of him.
“This confrontation took place in the presence of their elder sister. The victim’s elder sister then asked the victim why she was sleeping with the accused, and the victim ended up telling her sister that the accused had raped her.”
The man, who is not being named to protect the identity of his daughter, had after his arrest admitted to having sexual intercourse with his daughter, but during his trial he denied the claims, saying he was forced into a confession.
Life sentence for Free State dad for raping his daughter
Image: 123RF
Prosecutor Vusimuzi Nhlapo told the court to consider the seriousness of the offence.
“The court must accept that the accused never showed any remorse and therefore should not deviate from the minimum sentence,” said Nhlapo.
He said the victim was in the care of her father who should have protected her and not abused her, and urged the court to consider the emotional trauma the victim experienced.
The court rejected the accused’s version of events and he was found guilty on charges of kidnapping and rape.
TimesLIVE
