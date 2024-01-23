South Africa

Life sentence for Free State dad for raping his daughter

23 January 2024 - 17:14 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 35-year-old man has started serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of raping his teen daughter. Stock image.
A 35-year-old man has started serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of raping his teen daughter. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

A 35-year-old man has been handed a life sentence in the Bethlehem magistrate's court for kidnapping and repeatedly raping his minor daughter. 

During the court proceedings, the court heard how the accused had raped his 14-year-old daughter in their home in Petrus Steyn, eastern Free State, more than once, but the victim did not report the matter as she was afraid of him. 

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said: “The abuse was reported to the police after an incident where the victim's younger brother confronted her about why she was sleeping with her father instead of him.

“This confrontation took place in the presence of their elder sister. The victim’s elder sister then asked the victim why she was sleeping with the accused, and the victim ended up telling her sister that the accused had raped her.”

The man, who is not being named to protect the identity of his daughter, had after his arrest admitted to having sexual intercourse with his daughter, but during his trial he denied the claims, saying he was forced into a confession.

Kempton Park couple sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing their children

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced a Kempton Park couple to lengthy jail terms for sexually abusing their three minor children for more ...
News
9 hours ago

Prosecutor Vusimuzi Nhlapo told the court to consider the seriousness of the offence.

“The court must accept that the accused never showed any remorse and therefore should not deviate from the minimum sentence,” said Nhlapo.

He said the victim was in the care of her father who should have protected her and not abused her, and urged the court to consider the emotional trauma the victim experienced.

The court rejected the accused’s version of events and he was found guilty on charges of kidnapping and rape.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Three more online child sexual predators behind bars

A man who posed as a teenager to lure underage girls to a chat group where child pornography was distributed and shared is among three online child ...
News
9 hours ago

Violent rapist’s bare denial declared a lie and thrown out by SCA

A vulnerable young woman fell into the clutches of her employer’s lover while her boss was away
News
1 day ago

Rape charge against St Andrew’s College employee withdrawn

Charges against an employee at a prestigious Makhanda private school accused of raping a seven-year-old boy have been withdrawn.
News
1 week ago

Pregnant woman raped ‘by man known to her’ after he accosted her at home

Limpopo police have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly raped a 21-year-old pregnant woman on Saturday night.
News
1 week ago

Limpopo man arrested for rape of mentally challenged girl, 12

Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl at Mathapo village in Limpopo on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa
  2. Thabi Leoka quits Amplats board after doctorate scandal South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa's shooting a 'contractual assassination' or hit: lead investigator South Africa
  4. Joburg EMS calls off search for woman swept away in Sunninghill during floods ... South Africa
  5. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted