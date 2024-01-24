South Africa

'These are evil children' — daughter and two cousins guilty of killing family

24 January 2024 - 13:27
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Onthatile Sebati and her co-accused and cousin Tumelo Mokone in court on Wednesday. The duo, with Mokone's brother Kagiso, were found guilty of killing her parents, sister and brother in 2016.
Onthatile Sebati and her co-accused and cousin Tumelo Mokone in court on Wednesday. The duo, with Mokone's brother Kagiso, were found guilty of killing her parents, sister and brother in 2016.
Image: Hendrik Hancke

Onthatile Sebati, 23, and her two cousins were found guilty in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday of murdering her father, mother, eight months pregnant sister and young brother.

Sebati paid her cousins Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone R100,000 from payouts she received after the murders.

She was 15 years old when she came up with the plot to to kill her father, police constable Solomon Lucky Sebati, mother Mmatshepo, a nurse at an old-age home, her 19-year-old pregnant sister Tshegofatso and her young brother Quinton at their home at Mmakau near Brits in the North West in December 2016.

They were shot dead with her father’s service pistol.

Judge Mashudu Munzhelele rejected the defence of the three accused and found them guilty on all counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and theft.

The three sat in silence with their heads bowed.

Onthatile Sebati (left) with Quinton, Solomon, Mmatshepo and Tshegofatso, who was pregnant, at Mmatshepo's 40th birthday party.
Onthatile Sebati (left) with Quinton, Solomon, Mmatshepo and Tshegofatso, who was pregnant, at Mmatshepo's 40th birthday party.
Image: Supplied

Audible sighs from family members in the public gallery accompanied the verdict.

Dolly Brown, a niece of the slain police officer, welcomed the finding

“These are evil children. They took our family members away from us. Though we are happy with this decision, nothing will return our relatives to us,” Brown told TimesLIVE.

According to the judge, Kagiso Mokone testified he was not in the in the area when the offences were committed. However, “his fingerprints found in the Chrysler stolen from the deceased confirmed what was said in his original confession, though he tried to retract the confession during the trial”.

Sebati claimed she was under the influence of drugs when she signed a confession while in police custody. Munzhelele rejected her version, saying she could remember small details leading up to the murders and immediately afterwards perfectly well.

Tumelo Mokone did not testify.

Sentencing was postponed to April 16, 17 and 19 so the pre-sentencing report can be compiled. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘We never thought a child could do this’: Family left reeling after 20-year-old admits ordering 2016 ‘hit’

20-year-old Onthatile Sebati recently confessed to police that she was behind the brutal murder of her family that shocked the community of Mmakau, ...
News
2 years ago

PODCAST | 'Let’s kill her' — The matricide of Santa Pretorius

In 2001, Santa Pretorius became a victim of matricide when her 16-year-old daughter, known in the press at the time as Eve, and her boyfriend, known ...
News
1 year ago

Daughter, 15, told uncle how she wanted to kill her mom

Onthatile Sebati's chilling warning to uncle months before brutal family mass murder.
News
2 months ago

Boyfriend of Alberton woman appears in court on murder charges

An Alberton man whose girlfriend, Nadine Terblanche, and her nine-year-old son Ruandré were murdered in November, appeared in the Palm Ridge ...
News
1 week ago

Rondebult family murder: First he ‘killed’ his mother, then his sister and finally his father

A relative who visited Eugene Botha in the cells says he described how he killed his mother, his sister and his father, writes Hendrik Hancke.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s inmates achieve a high 92.3% matric pass rate South Africa
  2. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa
  3. 'Mugger' pepper-sprayed by hikers falls to his death on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. 'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement ... South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Witness sings from the grave, saying Meyiwa murder accused was a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...