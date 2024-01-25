As the world waits for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to deliver a ruling on Friday on South Africa’s application for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to have no plans to stop blood-spilling, telling soldiers he wanted “total victory” amid criticism from opposition parties.
South Africa applied to the world court sitting in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 29 to make an order for the suspension of military operations in Gaza in which thousands of civilian have died. The South African legal team argued that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians after the attacks by Hamas on Israel on October 7.
Netanyahu, speaking in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday said Israel would not surrender. He told MPs he has set the record straight to world leaders regarding his stance on the war.
“We set goals for the war, and they are robust and valid: to end Hamas's rule, to return our hostages home and to ensure that Gaza will never again constitute a threat to Israel.
“I told the leaders of the world, 'our war is your war, and our victory is your victory'. I said, 'Israel will never surrender to the murderous terrorism directed by Iran'. We will fight back against those who attacked us.”
Netanyahu has been talking tough on the war as leaders of opposition parties in Israel criticised him for failing to prevent Hamas fighters infiltrating and killing about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, on October 7.
Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel
Image: GPO/Facebook
As the world waits for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to deliver a ruling on Friday on South Africa’s application for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to have no plans to stop blood-spilling, telling soldiers he wanted “total victory” amid criticism from opposition parties.
South Africa applied to the world court sitting in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 29 to make an order for the suspension of military operations in Gaza in which thousands of civilian have died. The South African legal team argued that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians after the attacks by Hamas on Israel on October 7.
Netanyahu, speaking in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday said Israel would not surrender. He told MPs he has set the record straight to world leaders regarding his stance on the war.
“We set goals for the war, and they are robust and valid: to end Hamas's rule, to return our hostages home and to ensure that Gaza will never again constitute a threat to Israel.
“I told the leaders of the world, 'our war is your war, and our victory is your victory'. I said, 'Israel will never surrender to the murderous terrorism directed by Iran'. We will fight back against those who attacked us.”
Netanyahu has been talking tough on the war as leaders of opposition parties in Israel criticised him for failing to prevent Hamas fighters infiltrating and killing about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, on October 7.
Netanyahu’s two-front war against Hamas and for his own political survival
On Tuesday, the prime minister told soldiers: “My main expectation is nothing less than total victory. There is no substitute for victory. It is possible and it is necessary, neither do we have a choice. These monsters will be thoroughly defeated to the end.”
An opposition party leader, Yair Lapid, labelled Netanyahu “incompetent”.
“Anyone who asked himself if the government should be changed got an answer this evening. Yes and now. Netanyahu is incompetent. For the fighters, for the reservists, to defeat Hamas and get back the hostages, the government must be replaced in every way. Israel needs a good and brave government that will bring change,” Lapid said.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor will lead South Africa's delegation to hear the court’s ruling, which will be delivered by ICJ president judge Joan Donoghue at 2pm on Friday.
READ MORE:
ICJ to rule on SA's genocide case against Israel at The Hague on Friday
Gqeberha lawyer challenges US, UK on Israeli military support
Who are the veteran South African and Israeli judges hearing the Gaza genocide case?
Maimane and Netanyahu old picture resurfaces — here's what he thinks about SA vs Israel case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos