South Africa

Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel

25 January 2024 - 17:32 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks tough to members of the armed forces days before the ICJ delivers its ruling on Friday.
Image: GPO/Facebook

As the world waits for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to deliver a ruling on Friday on South Africa’s application for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to have no plans to stop blood-spilling, telling soldiers he wanted “total victory” amid criticism from opposition parties.

South Africa applied to the world court sitting in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 29 to make an order for the suspension of military operations in Gaza in which thousands of civilian have died. The South African legal team argued that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians after the attacks by Hamas on Israel on October 7.   

Netanyahu, speaking in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday said Israel would not surrender. He told MPs he has set the record straight to world leaders regarding his stance on the war.

“We set goals for the war, and they are robust and valid: to end Hamas's rule, to return our hostages home and to ensure that Gaza will never again constitute a threat to Israel.

“I told the leaders of the world, 'our war is your war, and our victory is your victory'. I said, 'Israel will never surrender to the murderous terrorism directed by Iran'. We will fight back against those who attacked us.” 

Netanyahu has been talking tough on the war as leaders of opposition parties in Israel criticised him for failing to prevent Hamas fighters infiltrating and killing about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, on October 7.

On Tuesday, the prime minister told soldiers: “My main expectation is nothing less than total victory. There is no substitute for victory. It is possible and it is necessary, neither do we have a choice. These monsters will be thoroughly defeated to the end.” 

An opposition party leader, Yair Lapid, labelled Netanyahu “incompetent”. 

“Anyone who asked himself if the government should be changed got an answer this evening. Yes and now. Netanyahu is incompetent. For the fighters, for the reservists, to defeat Hamas and get back the hostages, the government must be replaced in every way. Israel needs a good and brave government that will bring change,” Lapid said. 

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor will lead South Africa's delegation to hear the court’s ruling, which will be delivered by ICJ president judge Joan Donoghue at 2pm on Friday.

