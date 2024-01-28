South Africa

Jukulyn mom spending dodgy 'lobola cash' is fake news, police say

28 January 2024 - 12:04 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
There is no truth to social media claims that an elderly woman from Jukulyn in Pretoria was arrested after buying groceries using fake bank notes at a Shoprite store, Gauteng police say.
There is no truth to social media claims that an elderly woman from Jukulyn in Pretoria was arrested after buying groceries using fake bank notes at a Shoprite store, Gauteng police say.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

There is no truth to social media claims that an elderly woman from Jukulyn in Pretoria was arrested after buying groceries using fake bank notes at a Shoprite store, Gauteng police say.

Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo hit out at people sharing false information, saying this was wasting police resources.

An investigation was opened after the false post, which claimed the woman was the mother of a bride who was given false bank notes for lobola by her Nigerian son-in-law, went viral.

Masondo said officers from the Rietgat police station probed the validity of the allegations and can repudiate them.

“Police visited a local Shoprite store and spoke to the manager who denied claims that their store caught anyone paying with fake money. There is also no such case registered at Rietgat and the neighbouring police stations.

“It is disheartening that irresponsible social media users would deliberately post misinformation about an area while others share carelessly without verifying whether the story is accurate.

“The sharing of misinformation puts the South African Police Service at a disadvantage because all the allegations of crime have to be investigated. This leads to the police utilising state resources and losing valuable time that could have been better utilised to investigate real incidents. Eventually that also disadvantages victims of crime and hampers service delivery.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Keeping it real | How to cope with the brave new world of 2024

Trust and honesty will be more precious than ever as generative AI takes fakery to new heights, writes Claire Keeton.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Beware peddlers of fake news ahead of the elections

In its most recent global risks report, the World Economic Forum points to misinformation and disinformation as the biggest short-term threats to ...
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

Falling for celebrity death hoaxes? Here are 5 ways to avoid being duped

We've put together a list of helpful tips to avoid falling for celebrity death scams.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

7 safety tips from a cybersecurity expert

The reality is that phishing scams are here to stay and the methods employed in their execution continue to evolve.
News
3 weeks ago

Report reveals Africans are vulnerable to online scams

Nearly half of 800 African survey participants have fallen victim to an online scam at least once, losing thousands of rand in the process and ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Life in Jukulyn – where ambulances, courier services, e-hailing taxis and even ... South Africa
  2. Blushing brides! South African celebs who got hitched in 2023 TshisaLIVE
  3. Robbers make off with lobola cash from Free State couple’s home South Africa
  4. From lobola to lament, how a hit went wrong and robbed a family of a mother News
  5. Four more suspects arrested over Jukulyn murders South Africa

Most read

  1. 'Empty planes to Joburg': Israel's El Al airline to suspend South Africa route South Africa
  2. SAHRC steps in after eThekwini residents cry foul over water outages South Africa
  3. International reaction to ICJ ruling on Gaza war World
  4. Doctor scores payback from insurance broker after Land Cruiser theft Consumer Live
  5. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...