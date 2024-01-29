South Africa

Criminals cause more than R30m damage to traffic lights in Gauteng

29 January 2024 - 14:11 By TimesLIVE
A traffic light on Mooi Street in Johannesburg was pushed over so its electrical cables could be stolen. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

There is an alarming surge in vandalism and theft targeting traffic signals in Gauteng, says the provincial department of roads and transport.

In the past year alone, this has cost the department R30m, with more than 400 signalised traffic intersections vandalised.

The situation is so dire in certain areas the department has converted traffic light intersections into four-way stops.

“These criminal activities are inflicting economic losses on the province, with replacement and repair costs reaching millions.

“Notably, high-profile intersections such as Hendrik Potgieter and Christiaan De Wet are repeatedly vandalised shortly after repairs, incurring costs exceeding R500,000 per repair,” the department said.

Rebuilding an intersection, on average, can range between R900,000 and R1.5m, it said.

“The acts of vandalism and theft do not only disrupt the functioning of essential traffic signal services but also pose a threat to public safety. The incidents contribute to increased downtime for traffic signals, resulting in an unfavourable user experience, crashes and substantial costs for the department in rebuilding and replacing stolen equipment.”

Collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies are under way to address the problem.

