South Africa

Eight alleged fraudsters who obtained R250,000 by dubious means in court

29 January 2024 - 22:20 By TimesLIVE
Eight people who allegedly used fraudulent documents to obtain personal loans totalling R250,000 appeared in the Makhado magistrate's court on Monday. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Eight people who allegedly used fraudulent bank statements and Government Employees Pension Fund letters to apply for personal loans at a cash loans business in Makhado appeared in the Makhado magistrate’s court on Monday on fraud charges. 

It is alleged Loba Mathonsi, 52, Shogole Ramaisile, 48, Johanna Ramodike, 40, Winnie Molala, 39, Raesibe Masopogo, 38, Merriam Kekana, 54, Oniky Morema, 39, and Refiloe Ramokolo, 28, committed the crimes between June and September 2019. 

“After the applications were processed and approved, the applicants were paid more than R250,000.

“The management of the cash loan business discovered the shenanigans and reported the matter to Makhado police,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Lethunya Mmuroa said. 

The suspects were arrested at the weekend in different areas around Lebowakgomo.   

They were remanded until next Monday for a bail application.  

“The Hawks are still searching for the outstanding suspects, including the suspected mastermind,” Mmuroa said. 

TimesLIVE

