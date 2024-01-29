South Africa

Hawks nab 14 suspects for driving licence corruption

29 January 2024 - 22:06 By TimesLIVE
The head of the Hawks in the Free State Maj-Gen Mokgadi Bokaba says members of the public who obtain licences through corrupt means are a danger to society and will be arrested. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Fourteen people, including a member of the public who was allegedly issued a driver's licence without being tested, are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

They face charges of corruption, fraud and money-laundering. They were arrested on Monday in the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga. 

“Information about traffic department and private examiners in Bloemfontein, Winnie Mandela [formerly Brandfort], Botshabelo, Ladybrand, Phalaborwa and Nelspruit; traffic officers, driving school instructors and runners who were involved in issuing learner's and driver's licences without following proper procedures was received in 2022,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Zweli Mohobeleli said. 

A police operation was subsequently set up. 

On Monday, members of the Hawks, the police tactical response team and Road Traffic Management Corporation officials arrested nine men and five women aged between 30 and 57 at different locations. 

Free State Hawks head Maj-Gen Mokgadi Bokaba vowed more people will be arrested.  

“Members of the public who obtain licences through corrupt means are a danger to society. They will be arrested,” she said. 

TimesLIVE 

