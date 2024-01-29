South Africa

Manhunt launched after murdered woman found near road in Limpopo

29 January 2024 - 07:58 By TImesLIVE
Limpopo police are investigating a murder case after a woman's body was found lying on the side of a road. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A manhunt has been launched for a suspect after a woman was found murdered on the side of a road in Giyani.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 12.30am in Mohlabaneng village.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: " Police received a complaint about the body of a woman, 35, found laying near the R81 next to Mohlabaneng village.

"On arrival they found the owner of a car who told them he was transporting the deceased with a man [the suspect] to Sefofotse village, where she resided. It is alleged the car ran out of petrol and the motorist left to get assistance, leaving his passengers with the motor vehicle."

On his return, he found the car abandoned. A search ensued and it was then that he spotted the woman's body lying next to the road a few metres from his car.

"Emergency medical services members were summoned to the scene and they confirmed the woman had succumbed to her injuries.

"The deceased's identity will be released in due course. The motive for the incident is unknown," Ledwaba said.

A murder case has been opened for investigation.

TimesLIVE

