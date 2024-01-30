South Africa

Shoprite offsets R500m load-shedding costs with strong sales over festive season

30 January 2024 - 09:28 By Nqobile Dludla
Cash-strapped shoppers, hit by high interest rates and inflation, are spending less on discretionary items like clothes and shoes and more on food and essentials.
Cash-strapped shoppers, hit by high interest rates and inflation, are spending less on discretionary items like clothes and shoes and more on food and essentials.
Image: 123RF

Shoprite, South Africa's biggest supermarket group, reported on Tuesday a nearly 14% jump in its half-year sales, supported by a record Black Friday and festive season as cash-strapped shoppers and upmarket consumers went after food deals.

The retailer, with more than 2,900 stores across Africa, said group sales for the six months ended December 31 rose to R121.1bn.

Sales in the company's second quarter, which include November and the Christmas holiday period, rose 14.6%.

Cash-strapped shoppers, hit by high interest rates and inflation, are spending less on discretionary items such as clothes and shoes and more on food and essentials.

“Sustained high level of execution and continued customer momentum together with record Black Friday and festive season trade has extended the period of uninterrupted market share gains achieved by our core South African supermarket brands to 58 months,” the retailer said.

The group's core business, Supermarkets South Africa, which contributes about 80.5% to the topline, witnessed a 14.6% jump in sales, benefiting from the acquisition of 94 stores bought from Walmart-owned Massmart. Like-for-like sales climbed 6.3%.

Sales in the rest of its stores in Africa rose 6.2% in rand terms and by 20% in constant currency.

Like its peers, Shoprite is grappling with severe rolling power cuts, forcing it to crank up diesel generators and spend more on backup power supplies, adding to soaring costs for raw materials, transport and packaging.

The power outages resulted in diesel expenses of R500m in the reported period.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Basic food basket costs 34.5% of net income for workers earning minimum wage: Study

The minimum wage increase kept up with the prices of basic products in the past year, but South Africans in this bracket need to spend 35% of their ...
News
1 week ago

Is respite for consumers on the horizon in 2024?

Lower interest rates and food inflation could spell relief in the coming year, but in the meantime we can shop smart to make savings.
News
1 month ago

Healthy food is hard to come by in Cape Town’s poorer areas: how community gardens can fix that

In 1950, as part of the Group Areas Act, South Africa’s apartheid government banished people of colour to outlying areas, away from central business ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘Pay a monthly living wage of R12,000 to R15,000 to prevent worker poverty’

Some employed South Africans are grinding out a living in poverty because they are underpaid in relation to the cost of living, a lobby group says.
News
1 month ago
