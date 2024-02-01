South Africa

Gautengers will soon be able to use appliances at lower levels of load-shedding

Load-limiting will spread across Gauteng after successful pilot in Fourways

01 February 2024 - 17:29
Eskom will introduce load-limiting across Gauteng after it was successfully implemented in Fourways. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree

Eskom will roll out its load-limiting project across Gauteng to optimise electricity consumption and better balance supply and demand on the grid during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding. 

This follows a successful load-limiting project in Fourways, Johannesburg. 

The utility said after its good reception by Fourways residents, the project was rolled out in Riverside View in the second half of 2023.

“The next rollout will be in Buccleuch, Kelvin, Paulshof, Marlboro, Sunninghill and Waterfall where smart meters have been installed,” said Eskom's Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi.

The initiative focuses on select customers with smart meters as these have the technical functionality to be controlled remotely.

“Through load-limiting measures during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60/80 amps to 10 amps.

“This will allow customers to continue with minimal use of electricity for essential appliances such as lights, TVs, Wi-Fi routers, fridges and security systems. An hour before the start of load-shedding, Eskom will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 amps by sending a message to their cellphone,” she said. 

Qithi said the system would offer customers four opportunities to reduce their consumption. Thereafter, if the load had not been reduced, the meter will automatically switch off the electricity supply for 30 minutes before the supply is restored.

Eskom urges all its customers with compatible meters where load-limiting will be implemented to support the initiative, which will ensure have electricity for the duration of load-shedding.

“The success of the project depends on the partnership between Eskom and the co-operation of customers, and their willingness to reduce their electricity consumption to below 10 amps.”

TimesLIVE

