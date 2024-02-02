South Africa

Manhunt launched for suspects linked to Golden Highway CIT heist

02 February 2024 - 12:32 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to a CIT heist in the south of Johannesburg.
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects linked to a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Johannesburg on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said it was reported armed suspects intercepted the CIT vehicle travelling on the Golden Highway, south of Johannesburg.

“The suspects blew up the cash van and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, a rifle and two pistols which they took from the van's guards.”

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a blue Audi and a white Toyota Hilux.

No fatalities were reported but the van guards sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

