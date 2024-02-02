“The suspects blew up the cash van and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, a rifle and two pistols which they took from the van's guards.”
Manhunt launched for suspects linked to Golden Highway CIT heist
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects linked to a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Johannesburg on Friday.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said it was reported armed suspects intercepted the CIT vehicle travelling on the Golden Highway, south of Johannesburg.
The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a blue Audi and a white Toyota Hilux.
No fatalities were reported but the van guards sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.
