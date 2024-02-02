South Africa

Operation in Roodepoort to combat illegal mining nets 20 suspects, equipment seized

02 February 2024 - 17:20 By TimesLIVE
Police with some of the illegal mining items seized during an operation in Matholesville, Roodepoort, on Friday.
Image: SAPS

Twenty undocumented people were arrested and hundreds of illegal mining items seized in Matholesville, Roodepoort, during a police operation to combat illegal mining on Friday. 

The suspects were taken through the processing centre manned by members of the local criminal record centre, crime intelligence, detectives and immigration officers. 

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said since December 1 police in Gauteng have been implementing “Operation Vala Umgodi”, a national operation to combat illegal mining. 

Illegal mining is prevalent in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and the West Rand. Muridili said the Operation Vala Umgodi operations take place on a weekly basis rotating in these three districts.

“Since the beginning of the operation, successes include the arrest of about 600 suspects of which 500 are undocumented people.”

She said the multidisciplinary forces have so far seized six firearms, 871 various assorted rounds of ammunition, explosives, gold-bearing material, and thousands of illegal mining items such as phendukas (a makeshift processor made from repurposed gas cylinders), gas cylinders and generators. 

