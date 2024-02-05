South Africa

Former football player Thandani Ntshumayelo in court for assault

05 February 2024 - 18:46 By TimesLIVE
Thandani Ntshumayelo in 2019. He appeared in court on Monday on a charge of assaulting his girlfriend. File image
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Former football player Thandani Ntshumayelo appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. 

The complainant, who is in a relationship with the accused, alleges she was with him and his friends at his home on Friday when a fight between him and one of his friends ensued. She tried to intervene in an attempt to calm him.  

“Ntshumayelo then allegedly became aggressive to her, slapped her in the face, grabbed her by her head and hit it against the wall. She further alleges he then pushed her to the ground,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

Ntshumayelo was released on R1,000 bail and the case was postponed to April 4 for further investigation. 

TimesLIVE 

