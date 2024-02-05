South Africa

Sex worker murders: 'I was with my young son when I found body in unused office,' says caretaker

05 February 2024 - 15:08
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The trial of Sifiso Mkhwanazi got under way in the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday.
The trial of Sifiso Mkhwanazi got under way in the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Cold weather prompted a property caretaker to go upstairs in a building used by a panelbeating business in the Johannesburg CBD where he found a body in an unused office in October 2022.

The bodies of six sex workers were found hidden on the premises.

Michael Kingsley Damian, a caretaker at InterCity Real Estate, visited the Selby premises with his four-year-old son to wash his car as he usually did on Sundays.

He told the Johannesburg high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, that because it was cold that day he decided to fetch warm water upstairs.

“Normally I wash my car outside, but on that day it was cold. On my way upstairs I perceived a strong smell, a bad odour, coming out of the property. I decided to check the reason for that smell.”

He checked the offices and when he opened the door of the third office he found where the smell was coming from.

The building where the women's bodies were found.
The building where the women's bodies were found.
Image: Hendrik Hancke

The office was dark as there was no electricity and he had to use the torch on his cellphone. 

“I saw there was a body on the floor.”

He was with his son at the time. He ran to a security guard and asked him to check if it was a dead person.

Damian is the first witness to be called by the state in the trial of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, accused of raping and killing six sex workers he picked up in the Johannesburg CBD between April and October 2022. 

Mkhwanazi's father, Mark Khumalo, a tenant at the building, was scheduled to testify on Monday but required time to compose himself.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Trial of man accused of killing six sex workers set to start on Monday

The trial of Sifiso Naseeb Mkhwanazi, accused of killing six sex workers in 2022, is set to begin in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Four of 6 victims found murdered at Joburg panelbeating business identified

Four of the six women found dead in a downtown Johannesburg panelbeating business last year have been identified through DNA.
News
9 months ago

Alleged Joburg sex worker killer is quiet, soccer-loving mechanic, says family

Police confirm the accused was arrested on rape charges in June 2021, but the charges were withdrawn, and he was released in April 2022
News
1 year ago

IN PICS | Body after body: a serial killer’s trail

Hours after police finished processing the scene where a woman's body was discovered in central Johannesburg warehouse last weekend, the father of ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. Motorist arrested for ‘interfering’ with VIP blue light convoy South Africa
  3. Powerball jackpot winner claims his R121m winnings South Africa
  4. National minimum wage set at R27.58 per hour from March 1 South Africa
  5. Musa Keys, Boity Thulo, Tholsi Pillay, Anele Mdoda at Grammy African nominee ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...