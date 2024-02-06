Court orders new offer be made within 30 days in Vodacom 'Please Call Me' saga

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub ordered to make a new offer to Makate as if he had an 18-year contract with the company, as SCA declared R47m offer invalid.

Vodacom suffered yet another court defeat in its protracted legal battle with “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate when the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein ordered the mobile communications giants to make a new offer...