South Africa

WATCH | Commission of inquiry into Usindiso building fire continues

06 February 2024 - 13:11 By TImesLIVE
The commission of inquiry into the fire at the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD in August last year continues on Tuesday.

The commission, chaired by retired judge Sisi Khampepe, is hearing testimony from witnesses and survivors of the fire in which 77 people died and many were left destitute.

On Monday, a former resident of the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD, Ben Khumalo, on Monday told the commission of inquiry into the deadly fire on August 31 after he lost his girlfriend in the darkness hers was the first body brought out of the building.

