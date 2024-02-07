South Africa

25-year wait for RDP house proved too long for Port St Johns villager

07 February 2024 - 09:39 By SIKHO NTSHOBANE

One of Cwebeni village’s most senior citizens, 92-year-old Maswelekile Petshana, among the many village women living in poverty in dilapidated mud homes, has died without realising the dream of a proper house...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. Nigerians in SA warned not to celebrate loudly if they win semifinal South Africa
  3. Ugandan judge Sebutinde takes over as ICJ vice-president for three years South Africa
  4. State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence South Africa
  5. Six schoolgirls killed when bus overturns in Free State, 48 injured South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa