The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
On Tuesday the state lambasted accused No 1, Muzi Sibiya, for allegedly fabricating and tailoring evidence to suit his version. He spent a second day in the witness box under cross-examination.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
