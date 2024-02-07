South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

07 February 2024 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.  

On Tuesday the state lambasted accused No 1, Muzi Sibiya, for allegedly fabricating and tailoring evidence to suit his version. He spent a second day in the witness box under cross-examination.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa

An accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial alleges plastic-bag torture was used to force him to sign a pre-written confession, which was false as he knew ...
News
1 day ago

Accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya protests innocence at Meyiwa trial

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims ...
News
2 days ago

State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence

The state, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya of fabricating a story ...
News
17 hours ago

Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has told the Pretoria high court that questions in the pro ...
News
21 hours ago

Meyiwa murder-accused denies being read his rights or seeing contents of document he was ‘forced to sign’

Muzi Sibiya said he feared for his life as he had been assaulted and threatened.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. Nigerians in SA warned not to celebrate loudly if they win semifinal South Africa
  3. Ugandan judge Sebutinde takes over as ICJ vice-president for three years South Africa
  4. State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence South Africa
  5. Six schoolgirls killed when bus overturns in Free State, 48 injured South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa