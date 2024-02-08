Police seized counterfeit goods valued at R13m and arrested five undocumented suspects during an integrated takedown operation in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
“A team comprising police members from various units, officials from the South African Revenue Service, brand protectors and security companies proceeded to three identified addresses in the Johannesburg CBD.
“This operation resulted in the seizure of more than 18,000 counterfeit items such as clothing, shoes, bags, caps, and watches,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said.
She said the team also dismantled a hidden manufacturing plant and storage facility from which counterfeit goods were distributed to shops in and around the city.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon.
TimesLIVE
Fake brand items valued at R13m seized in Johannesburg CBD
Image: SAPS
Police seized counterfeit goods valued at R13m and arrested five undocumented suspects during an integrated takedown operation in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
“A team comprising police members from various units, officials from the South African Revenue Service, brand protectors and security companies proceeded to three identified addresses in the Johannesburg CBD.
“This operation resulted in the seizure of more than 18,000 counterfeit items such as clothing, shoes, bags, caps, and watches,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said.
She said the team also dismantled a hidden manufacturing plant and storage facility from which counterfeit goods were distributed to shops in and around the city.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Man who faked hit-and-run RAF claim told to pay R60k or go to jail
South Africa worse off than six years ago, Mashaba says in alternative Sona
Steenhuisen outlines plan for ‘first 100 days in office’ after elections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos