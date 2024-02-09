A Mangaung Correctional Centre prisoner has been sentenced to direct life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping another inmate.
Both men were serving time at the facility in 2021 when Jeffrey Bona began raping the victim, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.
This occurred on more than one occasion.
The victim reported the crime to the authorities and Bona was charged with rape.
The Bloemfontein regional court found there were no substantial and compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from the prescribed life sentence, and made the order against Bona, 42, accordingly, Senokoatsane said.
He told Drum magazine Bona was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 20 years behind bars for robbery and 10 years for attempted murder.
TimesLIVE
Robber who raped fellow inmate in jail gets life term added to sentence
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
