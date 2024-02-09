South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding in force

09 February 2024 - 06:44 By TimesLIVE
Eskom has implemented stage 4 load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom's enforced power cuts deepened overnight, moving to stage 4 for Friday until further notice.

This was as load-shedding was implemented at stage 3 on Thursday night after being one stage lower all week.

Friday's worsening scenario was “due to two additional generation units being taken out of service for repairs,”Eskom said.

Stage 4 kicked in at 2am.

On Thursday night Eskom said it needed to replenish storage dams and repair a generating unit.

