Eskom's enforced power cuts deepened overnight, moving to stage 4 for Friday until further notice.
This was as load-shedding was implemented at stage 3 on Thursday night after being one stage lower all week.
Friday's worsening scenario was “due to two additional generation units being taken out of service for repairs,”Eskom said.
Stage 4 kicked in at 2am.
On Thursday night Eskom said it needed to replenish storage dams and repair a generating unit.
Stage 4 load-shedding in force
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
